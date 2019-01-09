Waiters finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four assists, one rebound, and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 103-99 loss to Denver.

Waiters was back in the rotation Tuesday, scoring a season-high 15 points in 25 minutes. After returning to action a week ago, Waiters had been warming the bench prior to this one and his playing time moving forward is almost impossible to predict. The Heat basically have too many players deserving of court time and rostering any of the fringe guys certainly comes with an element of risk.