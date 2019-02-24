Waiters totaled 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five assists over 33 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Pistons on Saturday.

Waiters has been a valuable fantasy asset since joining the starting five. In five starts prior to tonight, Waiters has averaged 17.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per night.