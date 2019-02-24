Waiters totaled 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five assists over 33 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Pistons on Saturday.

Waiters has been a valuable fantasy asset since joining the starting five. In five starts prior to tonight, Waiters has averaged 17.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per night.

More News
Our Latest Stories