Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 17 in loss
Waiters totaled 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five assists over 33 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Pistons on Saturday.
Waiters has been a valuable fantasy asset since joining the starting five. In five starts prior to tonight, Waiters has averaged 17.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per night.
