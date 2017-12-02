Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 19 in Friday's win

Waiters scored 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding four assists and a rebound in 30 minutes during Friday's 105-100 win over the Hornets,

He's been alternating solid performances with weak ones lately, but Waiters is still averaging 16.7 points, 5.0 assists, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.8 boards over his last six games. With his shot volume from beyond the arc continuing to increase, the 26-year-old seems headed for his best season from a fantasy perspective.