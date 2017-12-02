Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 19 in Friday's win
Waiters scored 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding four assists and a rebound in 30 minutes during Friday's 105-100 win over the Hornets,
He's been alternating solid performances with weak ones lately, but Waiters is still averaging 16.7 points, 5.0 assists, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.8 boards over his last six games. With his shot volume from beyond the arc continuing to increase, the 26-year-old seems headed for his best season from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 26 points as Heat end Celtics' streak•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Held scoreless in Sunday's loss•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores game-high 21 in Friday's win•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Turnovers dampen Wednesday's effort•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Officially cleared to return Wednesday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Listed in starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...