Waiters accumulated 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 win over the Mavericks.

Waiters has recorded at least 20 points twice in the last three games and reached double figures in four straight. He amassed double-digit points three times through his first 14 appearances this season while never seeing more than 29 minutes, since which he has earned 30-plus minutes in each of the last four matchups. Still, with Goran Dragic (knee) nearing his return to the lineup, it's likely Waiters will soon be shifting back into a reserve role.