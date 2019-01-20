Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 21 points in Saturday's win
Waiters went for 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 win over the Bulls.
Waiters had combined to score just 15 points across the last four contests while exceeding 12 minutes just once during that span. This is the third time through seven appearances this season that Waiters has earned at least 20 minutes, and he finished with a season high scoring total as well.
