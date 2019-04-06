Waiters scored 22 points (8-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 0-2 FT) in 33 minutes during Friday's 111-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Waiters had been considered probable after having a precautionary MRI on his left knee following Wednesday's loss to the Celtics. While his ailing knee didn't stop him from matching his season high in made threes while scoring 20-plus points for the fourth time in the last six games, Waiters didn't contribute in any of the other categories. With the Heat in need of a strong finish in order to make the playoffs, expect Waiters to remain as aggressive as ever across the final three regular season matchups.