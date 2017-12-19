Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 23 points in Monday's loss

Waiters (illness) went for 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 110-104 loss to the Hawks.

Waiters was able to play despite dealing with an illness, and he scored 20-plus points for the sixth time in 28 appearances this season. Overall he is still struggling to live up to last year's career numbers, but with Goran Dragic (elbow) and Hassan Whiteside (knee) both currently on the shelf, Waiters will likely be relied on heavily in the near future.