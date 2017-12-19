Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 23 points in Monday's loss
Waiters (illness) went for 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 110-104 loss to the Hawks.
Waiters was able to play despite dealing with an illness, and he scored 20-plus points for the sixth time in 28 appearances this season. Overall he is still struggling to live up to last year's career numbers, but with Goran Dragic (elbow) and Hassan Whiteside (knee) both currently on the shelf, Waiters will likely be relied on heavily in the near future.
More News
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Will play Monday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Questionable with illness•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Still bothered by elbow issue•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Leads all starters with 22 points Wednesday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 19 in Friday's win•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 26 points as Heat end Celtics' streak•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...