Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 26 points as Heat end Celtics' streak
Waiters poured in 26 points (11-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt), grabbed two rebounds, and collected six assists, in 36 minutes Wednesday in Miami's win over Boston.
The Heat were able to bring Boston's winning streak to a screeching halt Wednesday in Miami behind the scoring of their backcourt tandem. Waiters and starting point guard Goran Dragic accounted for most of Miami's production, combining for 53 points and 10 assists. Waiters took a team-high 24 shots, including 10 from beyond the arc, but that shouldn't come as a surprise to anybody who has followed his career. He is a volume scorer in its purest form, and coach Erik Spoelstra will continue to put him in a position to succeed.
