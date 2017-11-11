Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores game-high 21 in Friday's win
Waiters scored 21 points (7-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 84-74 win over the Jazz.
Twelve of his points came in the fourth quarter, as he took over the game down the stretch while Miami's defense held Utah to just 25 points in the second half. It's only the second time this season Waiters has scored 20 or more points, but the 25-year-old guard is still averaging a career-high 16.4 PPG to begin the campaign.
