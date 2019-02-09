Heat's Dion Waiters: Serviceable in starting role
Waiters totaled 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 32 minutes in the Heat's 102-96 loss to the Kings on Friday.
All of Waiters' success came from long distance, as he remained highly aggressive when on the floor. The veteran two-guard has been up and down since finally making his season debut Jan. 2, as his shot hasn't truly hit its stride yet. Friday's double-digit point tally snapped a six-game streak during which Waiters hadn't posted more than nine points and as few as three.
