Heat's Dion Waiters: Slapped with another suspension
Waiters (illness) has been suspended for the next six games for "his failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules, and continued insubordination," Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
It's not yet clear what caused this suspension, but Waiters won't be eligible to return until Dec. 23 against Utah. He's yet to take the court this season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.