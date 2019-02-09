Waiters will start at shooting guard Friday against the Kings.

Waiters is in line to make his first start of the 2018-19 campaign, and he could remain in that role after Miami shipped Tyler Johnson off to Phoenix. Waiters is averaging 5.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal over his last five games and should see an uptick in playing time after joining the first unit.