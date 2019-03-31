Waiters finished with 28 points 11-23 FG, 6-16 3Pt), six assists,s three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 100-92 victory over the Knicks.

Waiters topped out with a season-high 28 points in Saturday's victory, helping the Heat regain a spot in the top-eight. Waiters has had sneaky value over the past few weeks but is still only rostered in 30 percent of all leagues. With only a few games left to round out the season, the Heat are going to need to win as many as they can and it would appear Waiters is going to continue to see significant playing time all the way to the finish line.