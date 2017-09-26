Heat's Dion Waiters: Still dealing with some soreness in ankle

Waiters is still dealing with some lingering soreness in his left ankle, but is a full participant during training camp, Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel reports. "It's aching a little bit," Waiters said after Tuesday's morning practice. "But if I take a little Tylenol, I'll be all right."

Waiters suffered a sprained left ankle back in March at the completion of the 2016-17 campaign, missing the team's final 13 games. While Waiters and coach Erik Spoelstra continue to brush off the injury, it's a bit concerning that he's still dealing with some lingering pain and it will be something to monitor throughout training camp, and potentially into the regular season, if he shows some early struggles. However, after inking a four-year, $52 million contract extension this offseason, Waiters should have the green light and if he's able to play through the ankle injury as expected, Waiters should have every opportunity to put up similar numbers to the 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 three-pointers he averaged across 30.1 minutes in 2016-17.