Waiters (personal) remains away from the team, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat haven't said much about the situation, but Waiters has now been away from the team for several days, and it's unclear if he'll be available for Monday's exhibition matchup against the Hawks. For what it's worth, however, coach Erik Spoelstra said he expects Waiters to play.

