Heat's Dion Waiters: Still out Friday
Waiters (ankle) will remain out Friday against the Cavaliers, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
Waiters continues to be day-to-day after being cleared for full-contact work on Dec. 19. It's not clear when he'll make his debut, though sometime in January seems realistic.
