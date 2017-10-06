Heat's Dion Waiters: Struggles mightily Thursday
Waiters finished with two points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two assists, one steal and five turnovers across 20 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 loss to the Nets.
Waiters hasn't played particularly well this preseason, shooting just 4-for-16 and committing seven turnovers compared to six assists across 42 total minutes. He caught fire towards the end of last season, but it will remain to be seen if he can live up to the lofty expectations this year.
