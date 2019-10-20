Heat's Dion Waiters: Suspended for season opener
Waiters was suspended for Wednesday's season opener against the Grizzlies for conduct detrimental to the team, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com, president Pat Riley said the suspension stems from multiple incidents in the last week including Waiters' conduct on the bench during Friday's preseason finale. Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic could see increased minutes in his absence Wednesday. Waiters will be able to rejoin the team Thursday and should be available for Saturday's game in Milwaukee.
