Heat's Dion Waiters: Suspension served
Waiters has served his 10-game suspension and will travel with the Heat on their three-game road trip that starts Sunday in Brooklyn, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
While Waiters has served his suspension, it's unclear when he'll actually end up on the court for the Heat. He has yet to appear in a game this season.
