Heat's Dion Waiters: Ties for team high with 18 points
Waiters contributed 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes in Monday's 107-99 loss to the Celtics.
Waiters provided a much needed scoring output from the bench Monday night, and he did it without much success from three. After scoring 15 points in the previous four games combined, Waiters has scored 39 in his last two contests and seems to be righting the ship offensively.
