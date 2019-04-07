Waiters collected 17 points (6-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Sunday's 117-109 loss to the Raptors.

Waiters made six shots on Sunday, five of them being behind the arc, which is where he was shooting from more often than not. His inefficiency inside and plethora of missed threes left more to be desired, especially in a critical game that went to overtime.