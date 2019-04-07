Heat's Dion Waiters: Totals 17 points Sunday
Waiters collected 17 points (6-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Sunday's 117-109 loss to the Raptors.
Waiters made six shots on Sunday, five of them being behind the arc, which is where he was shooting from more often than not. His inefficiency inside and plethora of missed threes left more to be desired, especially in a critical game that went to overtime.
More News
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 22 points in Friday's loss•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Available to play Friday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Probable for Friday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Steers Heat to victory Saturday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Reaches new season high in points•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 15 in loss•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...