Heat's Dion Waiters: Turnovers dampen Wednesday's effort

Waiters finished with 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, three rebounds and six turnovers across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 126-115 win over the Suns.

Aside from the six turnovers, Waiters looked like himself after returning from a two-game absence due to the birth of his daughter. While not usually the most efficient shooting guard out there for fantasy, Waiters has flashed big-game potential and is especially useful in formats that only track counting stats.