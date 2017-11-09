Heat's Dion Waiters: Turnovers dampen Wednesday's effort
Waiters finished with 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, three rebounds and six turnovers across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 126-115 win over the Suns.
Aside from the six turnovers, Waiters looked like himself after returning from a two-game absence due to the birth of his daughter. While not usually the most efficient shooting guard out there for fantasy, Waiters has flashed big-game potential and is especially useful in formats that only track counting stats.
More News
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Officially cleared to return Wednesday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Listed in starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Out Monday, set to return Wednesday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Away from team Sunday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Posts solid all-around effort Wednesday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Matches career high with 33 points in Monday's loss•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...