Heat's Dion Waiters: Tweaks ankle Wednesday

Waiters tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's season opener against the Magic, but plans to play through the injury, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Waiter's ankle didn't seem to bother him since he ended up playing 38 minutes Wednesday. This is the same ankle that he was dealing with back in September, but there's no word on if he reaggravated that same injury. Since the 25-year-old says he'll play through it, expect him to lead the backcourt with Goran Dragic in their next game Saturday against the Pacers.