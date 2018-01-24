Heat's Dion Waiters: Undergoes successful surgery, out for season
Waiters (ankle) underwent successful surgery on his ankle Monday and has officially been ruled out for the rest of the 2017-18 season, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
Waiters' procedure was to address instability in his left ankle, though he apparently also had a preexisting navicular bone fracture that was repaired as well. While the Heat didn't provide an exact timetable for a return, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that the expected recovery could be anywhere from six to nine months. That brings Waiters' status for training camp into question, though we should continue to get updates throughout the offseason on how he's progressing. Wayne Ellington, Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson and Derrick Jones are all expected to benefit with added minutes now that Waiters is done for the year.
