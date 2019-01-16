Heat's Dion Waiters: Unhappy with role since returning
Waiters expressed displeasure with his playing time after Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee, the Miami Herald reports.
Waiters used some coarse language with reporters after the game and went on to say: "I want to play. I've been patient long enough. What do I got to be patient for? Come on man. I've been patient. I think everybody knows that. It's time. What are we waiting for? If I'm out there, play me." Waiters saw just 12 minutes of action in Tuesday's blowout, which came on the heels of Saturday's game against Memphis, in which he was limited to 12 minutes. The veteran indicated that he hadn't spoken to coach Erik Spoelstra directly about the situation, but his comments Tuesday certainly won't go unheard. Since returning from a lengthy injury absence, Waiters is averaging 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 15.6 minutes across five contests.
