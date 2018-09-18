Heat's Dion Waiters: Unlikely to be healthy for start of season
Waiters (ankle) is "unlikely" to be ready for the start of the regular season, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Waiters is recovering from ankle surgery that limited him to 30 games last season. He's expected to miss all of training camp and probably won't be in uniform during the Heat's regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Magic. A more concrete timetable for a return may be established closer to that date. In his absence, Dwayne Wade, Tyler Johnson, Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington could all see extra time.
