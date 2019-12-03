Heat's Dion Waiters: Will be available
Waiters (undisclosed) will be active for Tuesday's game against Toronto, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As anticipated, Waiters will be available off the bench for Tuesday's matchup following a 10-game suspension. He's yet to take the court this season.
