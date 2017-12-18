Heat's Dion Waiters: Will play Monday
Waiters (illness) will play Monday against the Hawks.
Waiters was limited by an illness at shootaround, but his condition has apparently improved, and he'll be available in his usual role Monday night. The Heat will be without Goran Dragic (elbow) -- among several other regulars -- so Waiters may be asked to shoulder more of the offensive workload with only nine players available.
More News
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 23 points in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Questionable with illness•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Still bothered by elbow issue•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Leads all starters with 22 points Wednesday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 19 in Friday's win•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 26 points as Heat end Celtics' streak•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...