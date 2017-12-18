Heat's Dion Waiters: Will play Monday

Waiters (illness) will play Monday against the Hawks.

Waiters was limited by an illness at shootaround, but his condition has apparently improved, and he'll be available in his usual role Monday night. The Heat will be without Goran Dragic (elbow) -- among several other regulars -- so Waiters may be asked to shoulder more of the offensive workload with only nine players available.

