Heat's Dion Waiters: Will play Saturday vs. Pacers
Waiters (ankle) only did non-contact work during Friday's practice but will play in Saturday's game against the Pacers, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Waiters tweaked his ankle in the team's season opener against the Magic on Wednesday, but it doesn't appear to have been anything serious. Expect Waiters to assume his role as a starter in the backcourt next to Goran Dragic on Saturday.
More News
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Tweaks ankle Wednesday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Leads team with 13 points Friday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Not starting Wednesday vs. Wizards•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Drops eight dimes in Monday's preseason win•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Struggles mightily Thursday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Still dealing with some soreness in ankle•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....