Heat's Dion Waiters: Will play Saturday vs. Pacers

Waiters (ankle) only did non-contact work during Friday's practice but will play in Saturday's game against the Pacers, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Waiters tweaked his ankle in the team's season opener against the Magic on Wednesday, but it doesn't appear to have been anything serious. Expect Waiters to assume his role as a starter in the backcourt next to Goran Dragic on Saturday.

