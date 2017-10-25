Heat's Dion Waiters: Will play Wednesday

Waiters (ankle) will play during Wednesday's contest against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waiters has been dealing with an ankle injury since the team's season opener, but it's apparently feeling well enough for him to take the floor Wednesday. During Monday's game against the Hawks, Waiters played 23 minutes and posted 10 points, two rebounds, one assist and one block.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories