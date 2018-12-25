Heat's Dion Waiters: Will remain out Wednesday
Waiters (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's matchup with the Raptors, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
Waiters is closing in on a return after being cleared for full-contact work nearly a week ago, but he is not ready for action just yet. Waiters has a shot to take the court before 2018 comes to a close, but it's possible he may not make his season debut until sometime in the new year.
