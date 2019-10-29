Waiters has been reinstated by the Heat, but he won't participate in Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waiters was with the team at shootaround Tuesday morning, but the Heat will hold him out for at least one more game following his reinstatement. The mercurial guard was not available for comment, but he could be available to make his season debut as soon as Thursday in Atlanta.