Waiters (ankle) will not travel with the team and is slated to miss the first two regular-season games of 2018, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waiters will remain in Miami while the rest of the team travels to Orlando and Washington to open the 2018 campaign. He's been slowly ramping up his basketball activities and figures to be questionable for Saturday's contest against Charlotte.

