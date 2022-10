Stewart signed a contract with the Heat on Friday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Stewart was claimed by Miami after being let go by the Mavericks earlier this week, but the expectation is that he'll be waived Saturday before ultimately ending up back in the G League. Last season with the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce, Stewart averaged 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.