The Heat waived Stewart on Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

As expected, Stewart and Jon Elmore were waived by the Heat so they could be moved to the team's G League affiliate. Stewart averaged 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks in 35.8 minutes across 12 games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce last season.