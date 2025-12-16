Smith chipped in 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Monday's 106-96 loss to the Raptors.

Smith played at least 20 minutes for just the fifth time this season, sliding into a slightly larger role after Nikola Jovic was forced from the floor due to an elbow injury. Tyler Herro also missed the game as a result of a toe issue, providing Smith with some added responsibility. There is no reason to prioritize him outside of deeper formats, but if both Jovic and Herro are forced to miss additional time, Smith could make for an interesting streaming option for anyone needing steals.