Smith had five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 142-116 victory over the Pacers.

Smith contributed across all major categories, albeit on low volume. While Smith has been a consistent piece in the rotation, his overall fantasy value is basically tied up in one category, that being steals. In 32 appearances, Smith is averaging 6.4 points, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 17.6 minutes per game.