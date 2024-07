Smith (knee) agreed to a two-way contract with the Heat on Monday.

This signing presumably means that Smith has returned to health following a season-ending knee injury that limited him to nine games during the 2023-24 campaign. He averaged 4.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in nine appearances before going down with the injury. Smith figures to split time between the Heat and the club's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.