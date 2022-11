Smith amassed five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 21 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 win over Atlanta.

Smith saw action in his second straight game since signing a two-way contract with the Heat on Friday, and he's shouldered a decent workload in each contest. While he's unlikely to have much of a scoring impact, he's packed the stat sheet in both matchups, registering at least one rebound, assist, steal and block.