Smith recorded 26 points (10-13 FG, 5-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes of Sunday's 142-96 win over the Herd.

Smith's workload was limited due to the blowout but he overcame the limitations with incredible efficiency from inside and out. Smith's 26-point outburst was just short of his season-high 28 points, however, his 76.9 percent shooting was his best mark yet.