Smith provided eight points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 loss to the Mavericks.

Smith has been a rather impactful piece for Miami off the bench (especially on the defensive end), averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks across 18.0 minutes in his last eight games. Smith will likely continue to back up Davion Mitchell.