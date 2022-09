Smith signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat on Tuesday.

The addition of Smith puts the Heat's roster at the preseason maximum of 20 players. He appeared in 10 games for the Heat's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, in 2021-22, averaging 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.5 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-3 guard then joined Miami for summer-league play earlier in 2022, averaging 12.0 points in three contests while shooting 46.4 percent from the field.