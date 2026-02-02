Smith finished with 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 21 minutes during Sunday's 134-91 win over Chicago.

Davion Mitchell returned from his shoulder injury Sunday, but Smith still played a key role off the bench in the win with the team missing several players. Smith has been solid over his last eight outings, posting averages of 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 20.2 minutes per contest during that stretch.