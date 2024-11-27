site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Dru Smith: Probable for Wednesday
Smith (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Smith has had a volatile role with the Heat, and he's not guaranteed to see any rotation minutes on a nightly basis.
