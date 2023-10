Smith racked up 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes in Friday's 120-104 preseason loss to the Spurs.

Smith got the start at point guard with several regulars being rested, and he delivered a strong performance despite the loss. Smith is currently playing on a two-way deal, and given the Heat's depth in the backcourt, he's expected to begin the season in the G League with Sioux Falls.