Smith amassed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 17 minutes during Sunday's 127-117 win over the 76ers.

Smith played 17 minutes Sunday, and averages 17.1 on the season, but that number is likely to go down Monday as Miami prepares for Tyler Herro (ankle) to make his season debut. Smith averaged 6.6 points, 3.1 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks in those minutes, so hopefully he is still able to have a place within the rotation.