Smith (knee) is expected to miss the remainder of the season, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

An MRI revealed a third degree right knee sprain for Smith, which will result in a premature end to his season. The second-year guard averaged 4.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 triples across 14.6 minutes in nine games. His absence will thin the depth in Miami's backcourt until they make a corresponding move.