Smith (Achilles) played 11 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 126-118 preseason loss to the Magic, finishing with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), a rebound, a steal and two blocks.

Smith made his long-awaited return from an Achilles injury in this contest. The fourth-year guard is expected to have a role off the bench for Miami after agreeing to a three-year, $7.9 million deal back in August. He averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game in 2024-25 across 14 regular-season contests.