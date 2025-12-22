Smith racked up nine points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 132-125 loss to New York.

Davion Mitchell (ankle) was back from a one-game absence, but Smith's role didn't change -- the Heat gave Kasparas Jakucionis a spot start Friday against Boston. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra seems to like Smith as the point guard with the second unit, so he's likely going to continue seeing minutes in the teens moving forward.