Smith averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 steals, 1.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 22 minutes throughout three Summer League games.

Smith was a standout on Miami's Summer League team. He led the entire league in steals and was overall a menace on the defensive end. The Heat have a very strong track record of developing undrafted players in the last few years with Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson. The Heat have had a quiet offseason so far, but it is possible they are looking for internal improvements from guys like Smith who went undrafted in 2021.